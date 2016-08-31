Town centre site in Tullamore for €1.8m

A substantial town centre site in Tullamore, Co Offaly, with obvious development potential has come on the market through Cushman & Wakefield and Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill. The joint agents are guiding €1.8million for the 4.32 hectares (10.66 acres) which are to be sold on the instructions of receivers Michael Madden and Michael Coyle of HWBC Allsop.

The lands are partially occupied by a detached car showroom extending to 945sq m (10,167sq ft). The remainder of the site was recently cleared of a number of warehouse buildings and is on the northern side of Church Road immediately west of Tullamore Shopping Centre which is anchored by Dunnes Stores.

The site has town centre zoning under the local development plan which has been extended to 2020 and favours a mixed use development.

In 2009 planning approval was granted for a mixed-use development of 29,229sq m (314,619sq ft|) ranging in height from three to six storeys over basement. The planning permission was extended to 2014 and, according to the selling agents, a lower density scheme may now be favoured by the various interests.