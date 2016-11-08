Three-storey office suite in prestigious Beacon Court complex on market

An unusual opportunity to buy a rented office suite within the prestigious Beacon Court complex in Sandyford, Dublin 18, has comes on the market through joint agents Lisney and Herman White Estates.

A price in the region of €825,000 is being sought for the own-door three-storey office suite in The Mall dating from 2002, which will show a net initial yield of 5.80 per cent and a reversionary yield in the order of 7 per cent.

The ground floor of the 316sq m (400sq ft) of offices is let to 10 Resource Ltd on a two-year lease from March 2015, at a rent of €18,000. Buy4Now occupies the first and second floors on a four years and nine months lease from June 2014, at €32,000 per annum. The rents equate to just over €15 a square foot when car-parking facilities are taken into account. The joint selling agents say there is potential to increase the rent on th expiry of the leases.