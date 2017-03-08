Three-storey office building plus penthouse for sale

Lisney is quoting €1.2 million for a three-storey plus penthouse office building at 12/13 Cumberland Street in Dún Laoghaire, which is to be sold by private treaty.

The 557sq m (6,000sq ft) building was remodelled and extended in 2000 to accommodate a second floor and a setback penthouse level. The building is currently used as a headquarters by Goal and will be sold with vacant possession.

According to Deborah Mahon of Lisney, with rents in Dublin continuing to rise there was renewed interest in vibrant suburban locations such as Dún Laoghaire.