Three office suites in Sandyford for sale separately or together

Three rented office suites in the Apex Business Centre at Blackthorn Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18, are for sale individually or in a single lot for €2.625 million. The net initial yield will be 7.22 per cent.

BNP Paribas Real Estate is handling the sale of the three suites, which produce a combined annual rental income of €197,925.

The office units are self-contained and serviced by a security/concierge desk on the ground floor. Each of them is responsible for their own rates bill as well as insurance and service charge. The suites are occupied by Allied|Pension Trustees on a lease that expires in 2028.

In the event of the three suites being sold separately, BNP will be guiding €600,000 for Unit B, which is let to MRO Research Solutions at a passing rent of €30,000 a year. A price of €610,000 will be sought for a suite let to Ethos Engineering at an annual rent of €55,925. The third suite, let to Allied Pension Trustees at a rent of €112,000, is expected to sell for about €1.41 million.

Matthew Vanston of BNP,who is handling the sale, said he expects a great deal of interest from the private investor market, given the location of the office suites adjacent to the Beacon Hospital and the Beacon South Quarter.