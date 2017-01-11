Thirteen properties and 1.7-acre site on sale for €3.5m in Kilkenny
Ten houses and apartments completed, with three needing further fitout work
The Castlecomer Road development near the M9 consists of seven houses and six apartments
Agent CBRE is seeking in the region of €3.5 million for 13 houses and apartments and a further development site close to the M9 motorway at Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny.
The Weir Properties sale, prompted by chartered accountants O’Connor Pyne and Co, will comprise three large five-bedroom detached houses, four four-bedroom semis, one three-bedroom duplex apartment and five two-bedroom apartments. Ten of the houses have been completed, while the three others require further fitout work. The 1.7-acre site has a lapsed planning permission for a further seven houses.