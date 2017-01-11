Thirteen properties and 1.7-acre site on sale for €3.5m in Kilkenny

Agent CBRE is seeking in the region of €3.5 million for 13 houses and apartments and a further development site close to the M9 motorway at Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny.

The Weir Properties sale, prompted by chartered accountants O’Connor Pyne and Co, will comprise three large five-bedroom detached houses, four four-bedroom semis, one three-bedroom duplex apartment and five two-bedroom apartments. Ten of the houses have been completed, while the three others require further fitout work. The 1.7-acre site has a lapsed planning permission for a further seven houses.