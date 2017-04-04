Terenure site with planning permission for 76 homes

A superbly located site with planning permission for 36 houses and 30 apartments close to the south Dublin village of Terenure is expected to lead to keen bidding among development companies when it goes for sale today through the Lisney.

Ross Shorten of that agency is guiding in excess of €15 million for the site of 1.39 of a hectare (3.43 acres) on the western side of Harold’s Cross Road. It is located in a mature residential suburb about 1 km north of Terenure village and 4 km south-west of Dublin city centre. Buyers who manage to acquire some of the residential units will have a choice of primary and secondary schools.

The planning permission provides for 30 apartments in a single four-storey block with eight of them one-beds, 20 two-beds and two three-beds.

Shorten said he believed there was further potential for an additional eight residential units to be built on site subject to planning permission.