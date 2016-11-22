Tenant sought for warehouse and office in Dublin 9
Current occupier Arnotts is set to move out while rent is €510,000 per year
Industrial property specialists William Harvey is looking for a tenant for a detached modern high bay warehouse and office within the actively managed Furry Park in Santry, Dublin 9.
The facility extends to 6,080sq m (65,445sq ft) and comes with 56 designated car spaces at a rent of €510,000 per annum.
The premises will be available from next January when the current tenant – Arnotts – moves out.