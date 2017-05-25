Tayto Park unveils plans for €48m hotel and health spa

Tayto Park has applied to Meath County Council for planning permission to build a €48 million, 250 bedroom hotel on the grounds of the company’s facility in Ashbourne.

The seven storey, 32,000sq m building will offer accommodation and leisure facilities for up to 1,000 guests, according to a statement.

The planning application, which was lodged on Thursday, proposes a wooden structure “designed to be in keeping with the look and feel of Tayto Park”.

In addition to the 250 bedrooms, the hotel will have a spa, meeting rooms and a function room that could accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The company estimates that the development will provide 150 jobs during the construction phase and 272 full and part-time jobs when the build is completed.

The most recent accounts for Ashbourne visitor centre limited, which owns Tayto Park, showed that the company had a pretax profits of €5.7 million, an increase of 241 per cent on the previous year. In 2015, the company employed 240 staff and had a wage bill of over €4 million.

In 2016, Tayto Park recorded 765,000 visitors.