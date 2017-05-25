Tayto Park applies for hotel planning permission
The development could provide up to 422 jobs
A computer generated image of the planned 7 story hotel in Tayto Park.
Tayto Park has applied to Meath County Council for planning permission to build a 250 bedroom hotel on the grounds of the company’s facility in Ashbourne.
The seven story, 32,000sq m building will offer accommodation and leisure facilities for up to 1,000 guests, according to a statement.
The planning application, which was lodged on Thursday, proposes a wooden structure “designed to be in keeping with the look and feel of Tayto Park”.
In addition to the 250 bedrooms, the hotel will have a spa, meeting rooms and a function room that could accommodate up to 1,200 people.
The company estimates that the development will provide 150 jobs during the construction phase and 272 full and part-time jobs when the build is completed.