Tayto Park applies for hotel planning permission

Tayto Park has applied to Meath County Council for planning permission to build a 250 bedroom hotel on the grounds of the company’s facility in Ashbourne.

The seven story, 32,000sq m building will offer accommodation and leisure facilities for up to 1,000 guests, according to a statement.

The planning application, which was lodged on Thursday, proposes a wooden structure “designed to be in keeping with the look and feel of Tayto Park”.

In addition to the 250 bedrooms, the hotel will have a spa, meeting rooms and a function room that could accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The company estimates that the development will provide 150 jobs during the construction phase and 272 full and part-time jobs when the build is completed.