Taxi tech firm iCabbi to rent new premises in Sutton Cross

One of the top international firms in cloud-based dispatch technology, iCabbi, is to base its new global innovation centre in the Musgrave Group’s office premises in Sutton Cross, north Dublin.

The company is to pay a rent of €145 per sq m (€13.50 per sq m) for 584sq m (6,287sq ft) on the second floor which is due to be fitted out before Christmas. The company is currently based in Howth and relocating within the peninsula is an important part of the decision-making process for iCabbi’s founders who are all from the area.

Paul Finucane of Collier International advised iCabbi while Keith O’Neill of BNP Paribas advised the landlord.