Tallaght site comes with permission for drive-through diner
Three-acre site for sale with outline planning for petrol filling station and restaurant
Some 1.05 acres of the site at Whitestown Road in Tallaght does not form part of the outline planning permission and may be suitable for a different development.
CBRE is quoting €3 million for a petrol filling station site at Whitestown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.
The 3.05-acre site has outline planning permission for a petrol filling station of 580sq m (6,243sq ft) and a drive-through restaurant of 390sq m (4,198sq ft).
The site is zoned “enterprise and employment” under the South Dublin Development Plan 2016-2022.
Nearby amenities include the Square shopping centre, the Arena, Tallaght Business Park and Tallaght Stadium.