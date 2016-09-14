Tallaght site comes with permission for drive-through diner

CBRE is quoting €3 million for a petrol filling station site at Whitestown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The 3.05-acre site has outline planning permission for a petrol filling station of 580sq m (6,243sq ft) and a drive-through restaurant of 390sq m (4,198sq ft).

Some 1.05 acres of the site does not form part of the outline planning permission and may be suitable for a different development.

The site is zoned “enterprise and employment” under the South Dublin Development Plan 2016-2022.

Nearby amenities include the Square shopping centre, the Arena, Tallaght Business Park and Tallaght Stadium.