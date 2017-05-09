Tallaght’s refurbished Hainault House re-enters market

Jones Investments, the Dublin-based construction company with a reputation for giving second-hand office blocks a new lease of life, is about to relaunch the newly refurbished Hainault House office block at Belgard Square South in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Jones bought the relatively mundane 1990s block some 18 months ago for €1.8 million and has since converted it into a high-quality office building with an overall floor area of 1,554sq m (16,700sq ft) and 20 surface car-parking spaces.

Aishling O’Hanlon of agent QRE has been engaged to test the market and lease the first floor, which extends to 518sq m (5,576sq ft). The initial rent will be €194/sq m (€18/sq ft)and €650 for the parking spaces.

QRE says potential tenants are likely to be impressed by the triple-height reception area, new toilets and showers, raised access floors, suspended ceilings, recessed light fittings and carpet tiles.

Hainault House is located between the Plaza Hotel and the town centre and is within a five-minute walk of the Luas Red Line.