Surprise as Cairn Homes chief financial officer to leave

London-listed Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes has said chief finance officer (CFO) Eamonn O’Kennedy is to leave the company in what analysts described as “a surprise move.”

Mr O’Kennedy joined Cairn in January 2015 and was instrumental in preparing the company for its £400 million initial public offering (IPO) later that same year. Prior to joining Cairn, Mr O’Kennedy had a long career with Independent News and Media, including as CFO between 2012 and 2014.

Cairn is to commence a recruitment process to appoint a new CFO shortly with Mr O’Kennedy remaining in the role until a successor is found.

“This is a surprise move given that Cairn is still in the early stages of its development activity and the company will only now commence a recruitment process to find a suitable replacement,” said Investec economist Ronan Dunphy in a note.

Cairn chief executive Michael Stanley thanked Mr O’Kennedy for his contribution to the company.

The company is expected to release 2016 results next month - the first full year of results post IPO.

Cairn returned to profit during the first half of last year as it ramped up housebuilding activity locally.

The group, which became the first Irish homebuilder to float on the stock market since McInerney Holdings in 1997, recorded a pretax profit before exceptional items of €500,000 in the six months ending June 30th 2016, compared with a €1.04 million loss for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose €16 million from €500,000, while gross profit increased to €2.6 million from €51,000.