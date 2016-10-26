Strong interest expected in building in Dublin’s city centre
Middle Abbey Street location is beside Eason’s and the Luas line and only yards from O’Connell Street
Cork agents Downing is guiding €1.1 million for a mixed use commercial building next door to Eason at 83 Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1.
The four storey over basement building is significantly under-rented at €52,000 per annum. The ground floor is let to Govinda’s restaurant and it also has the use of the basement for a kitchen and store. The upper floors are used mainly as offices and consulting rooms. The 390sq m (4,200sq ft) building is let at an average rent of €12.38 per s q ft, leaving the way open for a re-evaluation of the property. It is located beside the Luas line and only yards from O’Connell Street.
John Downing of Downing Commercial said they were expecting a strong level of interest in the building which was strategically placed next to Eason.