Strong interest expected in building in Dublin’s city centre

Cork agents Downing is guiding €1.1 million for a mixed use commercial building next door to Eason at 83 Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1.

The four storey over basement building is significantly under-rented at €52,000 per annum. The ground floor is let to Govinda’s restaurant and it also has the use of the basement for a kitchen and store. The upper floors are used mainly as offices and consulting rooms. The 390sq m (4,200sq ft) building is let at an average rent of €12.38 per s q ft, leaving the way open for a re-evaluation of the property. It is located beside the Luas line and only yards from O’Connell Street.

John Downing of Downing Commercial said they were expecting a strong level of interest in the building which was strategically placed next to Eason.