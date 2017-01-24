Skinfull Affairs opens on Exchequer Street in Dublin 2

A new cosmetics and treatment store, Skinfull Affairs, has opened a flagship shop at 34 Exchequer Street, Dublin 2.

The business will be paying a rent of around €76,000 for the 80sq m (857sq ft) retail unit.

Skilfull Affairs describes its operation as a “multicultural lifestyle brand, promoting natural beauty and offering conscientious cosmetics and treatments with a distinct focus on health and wellbeing”.

CBRE is also quoting a rent of €75,000 for another vacant shop at 30 Exchequer Street which extends to 75sq m (816sq ft).