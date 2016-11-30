Skechers opens new shop in MacDonagh Junction

International footwear giant Skechers opened its 15th Irish store last Friday in the MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny. The company is trading out of a unit of 231sq m (2,486sq ft) alongside H&M, River Island, JD Sports and Boots.

Also trading is TK Maxx which recently completed a full store refit to further boost its continued growth.

The shopping centre is now nearing full occupancy, according to Jennifer Mulholland of Bannon who is handling lettings along with Niall Delmar of Lambert Smith Hampton.