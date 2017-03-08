Six-storey period office building off Thomas Street for €2.65m

A standalone period office building alongside the church on John Street West, off Thomas Street in Dublin 8, goes on the market today for over €2.65 million.

Shane Duffy of agents BNP Paribas Real Estate is handling the sale of The Priory, a six-storey block which was developed along with the church in 1878. It was bought in 2002 by its three owners who invested heavily in its conversion and upgrading.

It has a net internal floor area of 931.3 sq m (10,021 sq ft) and produces a rental income of €190,000 through multiple occupancy.

The block attracts rents of €269 a sq m (€25 per sq ft).