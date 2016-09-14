Site in Coolock for medical centre on market at €800,000

Permission allows for building with ground floor retail unit/pharmacy and medical centre on first and second floors

Justin Comiskey
To the rear of the site is Chanel College, where the Chanel Manor residential scheme is under construction

To the rear of the site is Chanel College, where the Chanel Manor residential scheme is under construction

 

A ready-to-go site on Main Street in Coolock, Dublin, with permission for a medical centre is on the market at €800,000 through Savills.

The high-profile 0.165-acre site, which has been cleared and benefits from 15m of road frontage, was formerly occupied by Parnells GAA club clubhouse. A car park with 13 surface spaces is to the rear of the site.

Planning permission allows for a three-storey building with ground floor retail unit/pharmacy and a medical centre on the first and second floors. This will have 11 consulting rooms, a nurses’ station, waiting area, canteen, three offices, multi-purpose room, and storage.

To the rear of the site is Chanel College, where the Chanel Manor residential scheme is under construction.

Coolock is a mature suburb 5.5km from Dublin city centre. It has good public transport to the city, including the Dart at Harmonstown, while the Malahide Road provides a direct link from Clontarf to Malahide.