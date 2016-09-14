Site in Coolock for medical centre on market at €800,000

A ready-to-go site on Main Street in Coolock, Dublin, with permission for a medical centre is on the market at €800,000 through Savills.

The high-profile 0.165-acre site, which has been cleared and benefits from 15m of road frontage, was formerly occupied by Parnells GAA club clubhouse. A car park with 13 surface spaces is to the rear of the site.

Planning permission allows for a three-storey building with ground floor retail unit/pharmacy and a medical centre on the first and second floors. This will have 11 consulting rooms, a nurses’ station, waiting area, canteen, three offices, multi-purpose room, and storage.

To the rear of the site is Chanel College, where the Chanel Manor residential scheme is under construction.

Coolock is a mature suburb 5.5km from Dublin city centre. It has good public transport to the city, including the Dart at Harmonstown, while the Malahide Road provides a direct link from Clontarf to Malahide.