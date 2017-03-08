Site beside school in Goatstown, Dublin 14, for over €10m

The Religious sisters of Jesus and Mary are selling a serviced residential site of 2.18 hectares (5.4 acres) beside Our Lady’s Grove Primary School at Goatstown Road, Dublin 14.

WK Nowlan Real Estate Advisors is seeking more than €10 million for the site which is expected to accommodate between 70 and 80 houses and apartments. The buyer will be obliged to deliver an astro-turf pitch for Jesus and Mary College, rotated 180 degrees from its present position.

The sale also includes a 0.16 hectare (0.41 acre) site under a long lease with a restrictive covenant precluding any uses which are not childcare in nature.