Single-storey Georgian office in Dublin 2 to let for €95,000

Agent JLL is quoting a rent of €95,000 for a single-storey Georgian office property at 45 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2. The property is expected to attract interest from companies looking for a city centre location

The detached building extends to 205sq m (2,211sq ft) and has an impressive boardroom just off the reception area as well as a first floor mezzanine which is accessed via an elegant spiral staircase.

The property is available on flexible lease terms, according to Conor Fitzpatrick of JLL, who says he suspects there will be strong demand for the space.