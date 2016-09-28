Siac’s Cork HQ, warehouse and development site for €1.6m

CBRE is seeking in the region of €1.6 million for the SIAC head office, an adjoining warehouse building, 110 car parking spaces and 2.77 acres with planning permission for another office block off the Kinsale Road and South Ring Road in Cork.

The interlinked two-storey office building has a floor area of 1,830sq m (19,698sq ft) while the adjoining warehouse block extends to 725sq m (7,800sq ft).

The vendor has planning permission to develop a further block of 1,300sq m (13,993sq ft) and 77 car parking spaces. Three tenants sharing SIAC House are currently paying a rent of €130,000 per annum.