Shop unit off Grafton Street seeks €75,000 rent

Stephen McCarthy of Savills is quoting a rent of €75,000 per annum for an exceptional corner shop at the junction of Chatham Street and Balfe Street in Dublin 2. It has a ground floor retail area of 43sq m and a basement level extending to 33sq m. The unit is fully fitted and ready to trade, according to the agent.

The shop is located within close proximity to Grafton Street in a busy pedestrianised trading location.