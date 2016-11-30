Shop and cafe opportunity in Tallaght Hospital

A key trading opportunity for a convenience store and coffee shop is available for letting by tender at the extremely busy Tallaght Hospital in Dublin 24.

Ben Pearson of commercial property consultants Agar is inviting established traders to pitch for a five-year licence to operate the 58sq m (634sq ft) convenience store and the 198sq m (2,131sq ft) coffee shop in the Atrium Concourse adjoining the main entrance.

Tenders will be considered on the basis of a number of grounds including a base rent together with a turnover “top-up” provision. The hospital has 600 beds and employs about 3,000 staff. It also handles about 267,000 outpatients annually.

Tenders should be submitted to Ben Pearson of Agar Commercial Property Consultants, 12 The Mall, Beacon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18DX56, no later than 12 noon on January 11th, 2017.