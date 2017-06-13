Seventeen one- and two-bed apartments in D8 for sale

Seventeen of the 70 apartments in the high-profile Earls Court development in Cork Street, Dublin 8, are to be offered for sale from Wednesday at a guide price of €3 million. At that figure, the units will be valued at €176,000 each and will show a return of 7.1 per cent, according to Enda Moore of selling agents Hooke & MacDonald.

The 12-storey over-basement development fronts on to Reuben Street and Cork Street, just off South Circular Road, and is adjacent to both The Coombe and St James’s hospitals.

Twelve of the apartments come with two bedrooms and extend to between 62.5 and 72.5sq m. The five others are one-bedrooms with a floor of 46 to 48sq m. With rents in the area averaging €1,600 for two-bedroom apartments and €1,250 for one-bedroom units, Hooke & MacDonald says the portfolio has a current annual rental value of €305,400.