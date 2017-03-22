Seven apartments in Dublin 2 building on sale for €2.1m

Ellen Prenderville of agent QRE is guiding €2.1 million for seven two-bedroom apartments at the modern Parkhouse development on Benson Street in Dublin 2. Each of the units has a designated parking space.

The apartments are all occupied and produce a total annual rent of €142,800. They include a penthouse apartment with a wrap-around balcony with views of the docks area. The block of apartments is located within Grand Canal Dock, between Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and Hanover Quay.