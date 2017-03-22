Seapoint Restaurant in Monkstown sold to private investor for €1,250,000

The popular Seapoint Restaurant at Monkstown Crescent in Monkstown, Co Dublin, has been sold to a private investor at the guide price of €1,250,000. The net initial yield will be close to 7 per cent.

The Mews can seat 110 diners and is producing a rental income of €90,000 per annum. The lease has another 16.7 years to run.

Maria Duffy of Lisney said that not only did they have strong interest in the investment but inquiries continued to come in after the sale was agreed. “The calls came mainly from investors looking for exposure to the thriving hospitality sector which is growing on the back of the improving wider economy.”