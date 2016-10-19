Seapoint Restaurant in Monkstown for €1.25m

The Lisney agency is seeking €1,250,000 for a successful restaurant on Monkstown Crescent in Monkstown, Co Dublin, which is for sale by private treaty.

Seapoint Restaurant has been trading since 2008 in a redeveloped and extended coach house.

The two-storey mews building extends to 268sq m (2,893sq ft) and has a south-facing courtyard for al fresco dining.

It is currently rented at €90,000 per annum on a lease that has more than 16 years to run. At the current asking price, the investment will show a net initial yield of close to 7 per cent.

Lisney says the property is likely to attract interest from private investors seeking exposure to the thriving hospitality sector which was growing on the back of the improving economy.