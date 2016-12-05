Sean Dunne bankruptcy extension hearing set for January

An application to extend developer Sean Dunne’s bankruptcy will be heard at the High Court next month. Ms Justice Caroline Costello has fixed January 31st for the hearing, expected to last three days.

Issues concerning whether there will be any cross-examination of either Mr Dunne or Chris Lehane, the official administering his bankruptcy, will be decided later.

The matter was before the judge in the High Court bankruptcy list for case management purposes on Monday, when she told Mark Sanfey SC, for Mr Lehane, and Bill Shipsey SC, for Mr Dunne, it would be heard on January 31st.

Previously the judge was told it was of “paramount importance” to Mr Dunne “to get free of the shackles of bankruptcy” and that he disputed claims by Mr Lehane concerning the extent of his co-operation with the bankruptcy official.

Ulster Bank petitioned the High Court in February 2013 to have Mr Dunne adjudicated bankrupt here over default on some €164 million in loans. The following month, Mr Dunne filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut, US, when he claimed to have debts of $1 billion and assets of $55 million. In July 2013, he was adjudicated bankrupt here.

Mr Lehane earlier this year initiated the bankruptcy extension application over alleged non-co-operation by Mr Dunne with him. Mr Dunne denies that, and his counsel William Fawsitt SC told the court in October that Mr Dunne considers himself as being the “most co-operative” bankrupt ever under scrutiny.

Mr Dunne’s Irish bankruptcy, due to expire last July, has been temporarily extended pending the outcome of the full hearing concerning whether any extension, which can be for a maximum five years, should be granted.