SDLP wants cross-border investigation team to examine Project Eagle

A joint investigation team comprised of members of the Garda Síochána, the PSNI and Britain’s National Crime Agency should be established to examine the criminal allegations surrounding the Project Eagle sale, according to one of the North’s main opposition parties.

The SDLP plans to publish a draft bill seeking to amend Westminster legislation to enable joint North/South investigations to take place and its leader Colum Eastwood has written to police chiefs North and South and both justice ministers on the island to advocate his party’s proposals.

The SDLP’s finance spokeswoman Claire Hanna is currently the deputy chairperson of Stormont’s committee for finance which is conducting its own inquiry into the Project Eagle sale.

Mr Eastwood has confirmed that the SDLP has been in contact with the Irish Government and the Irish Labour Party to discuss a number of proposals which it believes will “help to get to the truth” behind the Nama transaction.

What is Project Eagle? Nama, the State’s bad bank, took over property loans made by Irish banks in the North with a book value of more than €6 billion. In April 2014, it sold the lot of them in a single transaction, covering 860 properties, to Cerberus, a US company, for about €1.6 billion. The codename for the sale, within Nama, was Project Eagle. A number of inquiries were ordered after allegations of irregularities in the process. The inquiries include those by the C&AG, the State’s spending watchdog, the Northern Ireland Assembly and the UK’s National Crime Agency. The C&AG believes Project Eagle left the State with a probably loss of €220 million. Nama disagrees with this. I found this helpful Yes No

He plans to meet other parties next week to discuss his proposals.

In addition to creating a cross-border and double jurisdiction investigation team the SDLP also believes it should be made “harder for those with information to evade any Dublin inquiry or commission of investigation”.

Requirement

“There must be requirements on the NI government, its departments and agencies in addition to other financial regulatory bodies to co-operate with a Dublin inquiry.

“A change in the law in Dublin authorising an inquiry or commissions to approve memoranda of understanding in relation to the production of papers and attendance of persons from outside the jurisdiction would expose those who refuse to share information or refuse to attend to give information,” Mr Eastwood stated.

The SDLP’s proposals follow an earlier pledge from the North’s Finance Minister that his department will co-operate and work with any investigation into Nama’s Project Eagle sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said he has written to Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to outline his position.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said: “This is a matter of huge importance north and south and it is vital that we get to the bottom of the events concerning Project Eagle.”