Scottish Mutual Building in Belfast to become luxury hotel

The Liverpool based Signature Living Group has acquired the historic Scottish Mutual Building in Belfast city centre and plans to invest £15 million in transforming it into a luxury boutique hotel.

It is the second major purchase for the hotel group in Northern Ireland following its acquisition last month of Belfast’s infamous Crumlin Road Courthouse which it also intends to develop into a luxury hotel.

Lawrence Kenwright, who owns the Signature Living Group, has previously said he may develop up to four hotels - including a George Best themed hotel, in total which could create 500 jobs in the city.

Mr Kenwright acquired the Scottish Mutual Building from the Ballymena-based Hill family who own the Galgorm Resort & Spa.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Kenwright said that his focus would be on preserving the heritage of the building’s architecture to create a luxury boutique hotel.

“The building is currently in a state of disrepair and we will be focusing on sympathetically restoring this stunning, Scottish baronial style landmark building back to its former glory and architectural beauty, as well as aligning it with Signature Living’s exciting style and guest experience.

“We will ensure the building plays its part in telling the story of Belfast at it’s industrial peak,” he said.