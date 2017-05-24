Savills appoints Larry Brennan as head of European retail agency

Larry Brennan, a driving force behind the growth and success of estate agents Savills in Ireland, has been appointed head of European retail agency.

As well as continuing to head up the company’s Irish retail team, he has been focusing over the past 12 months on the development of core markets in Spain, Germany and France.

With his appointment to the new role, Savills has recruited Kevin Sweeney as a director in the retail team in Dublin. He has been engaged in the retail industry for the past 18 years and spent the last seven years in Australia where he worked for Westfield, one of the world’s leading shopping centre owners.

Mr Sweeney has in the past worked on 10 new shopping centres in Ireland including the Dundrum Town Centre.