Sandyford site with planning permission for €10m

The UK property developer U+I is planning to sell a site with planning permission for an upmarket apartment development in Sandyford, Co Dublin.

Joint agents JLL and HWBC are seeking in excess of €10 million for the 0.81 hectare (0.24 acre) site which will accommodate 147 apartments as well as a crèche, cafe, gym and double-height reception area. U+I paid €6.5 million in 2015 for the corner site.

It is at the junction of Blackthorn Road and Carmanhall Road. There is a commercial building occupied by Avid Technologies there now. Architects McCrossan O’Rourke Manning and Urban Solutions have designed what the selling agents describe as “a modern and elegant development” which will include three blocks ranging in height from six to eight stories to accommodate 29 one-bedroom apartments, 102 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom homes.

The planning permission provides for 151 car parking spaces in an internal first floor courtyard rather than at basement level.

The courtyard will also include a centrepiece water feature and large garden terraces which will be overlooked by some of the apartments. Homes on the upper levels will have uninterrupted views over much of Dublin Bay and the Dublin mountains. More than 70 per cent of the apartments will have double or triple aspects.

The site for the apartments is close to both the M50 and the N11.

It is also within easy walking distance of the Green Luas stops at both Stillorgan and Sandyford. Apartments in the Sandyford area are in heavy demand from workers in a variety of locally-based firms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Vodafone, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Sage and MasterCard.

Michael Madden of HWBC said the ready-to-go site should appeal to a considerable number of developers because of the quality of the scheme proposed, and the fact that it would not be necessary to provide expensive underground car parking.

Conor O’Gallagher of JLL expects interest from Irish and overseas developers because of its close proximity to major employers.