Sandyford offices with warehouse space guiding €2,250,000

BNP Paribas Real Estate is to sell two mid-terrace office buildings with warehouse space to the rear at Sandyford Business Park in south Dublin.

Danielle Rocca Devine is guiding €2,250,000 for Unit 5 which is extends to 697sq m (7,503sq ft) and is rented by Festo Ltd at €165,000 a year. The two-storey building is let to Festo under a 35-year lease from 1992. It has 23 car-parking spaces.

BNP is also quoting €1 million for Unit 2 with a floor area of 433sq m (4,660sq ft), which is occupied by Fonua Ltd. The tenant is paying a rent of €100,000 under a 25-year lease from 2004. It also has the use of nine car-parking spaces.