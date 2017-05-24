Sandyford office building back on the letting market

The newly refurbished Cedarhurst office building in Sandyford, Dublin 18, has come back on the letting market through agents Brown Corrigan.

That agency is quoting a rent of €1.85 per sq m (€20 per sq ft) for the self-contained block which extends to 1,621sq m (17,448sq ft) over two levels. There will also be a charge of €1,000 for each of the 39 car parking spaces. The building was acquired about two years ago for €4 million and is located adjacent to the offices of the Royal College of Surgeons.

Cedarhurst offers a mixture of open plan and cellular offices along with a good-sized reception area. The building is served by a lift which has also been upgraded.

Brown Corrigan says it is expecting considerable interest in the block given it is conveniently located close to the Luas transport system which takes only 20 minutes to take passengers to St Stephen’s Green in the city centre. The letting agents say the fact that the building is a standalone property would enable the tenant to avail of a branding operation.