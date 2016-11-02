Sandyford House pub for sale with bids due by November 16th

Agents CBRE have called for best bids by 16th November for the landmark Sandyford House pub in Sandyford village, Dublin 18.

John Ryan and Peter Garrigan of CBRE say the bar, standing on a 1.17 acre site, has attracted interest from an array of interested parties.

These include publicans wanting to expand their property portfolio and developers looking at other angles due to the favourable zoning for both commercial and residential uses.