Sales news: Dublin 6 house in office use sells for €1.8m

A double-fronted house in office use at 12 Northbrook Road, Dublin 6, has been sold for €1.8 million – €100,000 above the guide price.

The three-storey building has a mainly open-plan layout with a floor area of 236sq m (2,540sq ft). Michelle McGarry of Colliers International cited strong interest from owner-occupiers and investors, as well as the residential sector.

Lisney teams up with Kilkenny auctioneers

Lisney has formed an alliance with FitzGerald Auctioneers in Kilkenny. This adds to Lisney’s existing alliances with Conway Auctioneers in Kildare and Smith Harrington in Navan.

Carlow hotel sold

The high-end Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort at Tullow, Co Carlow, has been bought by a fund run by Austrian businessman Thomas Roggle for €14 million. Last summer Roggle also acquired the 1,200-acre Radisson Farnham Golf & Spa resort in Cavan for about €26 million. John Hughes of CBRE handled the Mount Wolseley sale.

Logistics facility in Northwest Business Park

Knight Frank is seeking €9.75 million for a modern detached high-bay logistics facility at Northwest Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

The plant extends to 12,550sq m (135,000sq ft) on a site of 2.6 hectares (6.45 acres). It has 21 dock levellers, three standard grade doors and a clear internal eaves height of 12m.

Northwest was originally developed by Park Developments in the last 1990s and is home to a range of well-known logistics companies and occupiers, including DSV, Masterlink Logistics, Independent Express Cargo, BWG and Dunnes Stores

.