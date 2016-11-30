Sale of retail unit at busy Dublin city centre corner

A retail unit at a busy Dublin city centre corner which also includes an ATM let to AIB is on the market at €350,000 through agent Hooke & MacDonald.

Unit 2 in Bank House is at the junction of High and St Augustine streets in the Cornmarket area of Dublin 8.

It is in a modern mixed-use development of shops and apartments that was completed in 2006 on the site of a former AIB branch.

The 159sq m (1,711sq ft) ground floor unit, which comes to market with vacant possession, formally traded as a fish-and-chip restaurant and takeaway, while the ATM is let to AIB on a 10-year lease from July 2016 at a rent of €5,000 per annum.

Hooke & MacDonald is also selling the adjoining unit which is let to Farrow & Ball at €53,000. This is currently “sale agreed” at more than the guide price of €475,000.