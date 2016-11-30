Sale of retail unit at busy Dublin city centre corner
Unit 2 in Bank House is at the junction of High and St Augustine streets in the Cornmarket area of Dublin
The unit for sale, which includes an ATM let to AIB, is in a modern mixed-use development of shops and apartments
A retail unit at a busy Dublin city centre corner which also includes an ATM let to AIB is on the market at €350,000 through agent Hooke & MacDonald.
Unit 2 in Bank House is at the junction of High and St Augustine streets in the Cornmarket area of Dublin 8.
It is in a modern mixed-use development of shops and apartments that was completed in 2006 on the site of a former AIB branch.
The 159sq m (1,711sq ft) ground floor unit, which comes to market with vacant possession, formally traded as a fish-and-chip restaurant and takeaway, while the ATM is let to AIB on a 10-year lease from July 2016 at a rent of €5,000 per annum.
Hooke & MacDonald is also selling the adjoining unit which is let to Farrow & Ball at €53,000. This is currently “sale agreed” at more than the guide price of €475,000.