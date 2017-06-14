Sale of Killester convent and grounds of 2.2 acres

A second south Dublin convent suitable for redevelopment as an apartment complex is being offered for sale this week through WK Nowlan Real Estate Advisers.

Mark Johnston of that agency is seeking in excess of €3 million for St Mary’s Convent and grounds in Killester, D5, which is to be sold by private treaty on behalf of the Holy Faith Order.

A recent study by John Mitchell of DMOD Architects found that the site of 0.89 of a hectare (2.2 acres) on St Brigid’s Road could accommodate a development of up to 70 apartments, apart from the scope to convert the convent into further residential units.

Johnston said it was relatively rare for a site of more than 2 acres to come on the market within 750m of a Dublin Dart station.

The convent was designed by noted architect John J Robinson, and built in 1932, clad in Welsh brick and Ardbraccan (Navan) limestone. The grounds formed part of a much larger acreage purchased from the Dublin Garden Estates in 1928.

In the late 1960s the order provided the balance of the site for the newly established St Mary’s Secondary School, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

More recently additional lands were handed over to the school for all-weather pitches and a grass soccer pitch. These are not affected by the sale.