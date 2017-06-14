Sale of infill site in Dublin’s south docklands

An infill development site in Dublin’s south docklands with planning permission for a ground floor cafe or retail unit and seven two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors goes on sale from Wednesday.

Brian Gaffney of agents Murphy Mulhall is seeking offers in excess of €1.35 million for the L-shaped site, which extends to 0.02 of a hectare (0.04 of an acre) and is located between the Ferryman bar and the Clayton Hotel.

The site is currently occupied by a single storey showroom premises and stores let to Crown Paints at €40,000 per annum, with the lease due to expire in August 2018.

The site is adjacent to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and a range of shops and bars around the Grand Canal Basin, as well as a number of leading firms including McCann Fitzgerald, Dillon Eustace, Kennedy Wilson, Facebook and William Fry.

The planning permission provides for a ground floor retail unit extending to 73sq m (786sq ft) and seven apartments with floor areas of 99.5sq m (1,070sq ft).

There is currently a huge shortage of residential accommodation in Dublin’s south docks area.