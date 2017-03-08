Royal Hibernian Way gets permission for new restaurants

Dublin city’s Royal Hibernian Way is to get a boost following the granting of planning permission for two new restaurants in the superbly located shopping enclave.

The new style units will herald the start of a more comprehensive refurbishment of the centre by owner Friends First, which had held a 50 per cent interest in the centre since the 1980s and acquired the remaining shareholding early last year.

The decision by Friends First to upgrade the centre and broaden its appeal coincides with plans to locate a main Luas stop directly outside the mall on the new cross-city Luas service. The expectation is that commuters disembarking or joining the Luas on Dawson Street will use the Hibernian Way to walk to and from Grafton Street. Pedestrian numbers seem set to grow sharply on Dawson Street with several leading traders looking for new trading opportunities including those to become available once Green Reit completes the development of a mixed retail and office development opposite the Hibernian mall.

External seating

The two new restaurants will have floor areas of 363 (3,898sq ft) and 222sq m (2,390sq ft). The larger unit will incorporate the Lord Mayor’s Walk pedestrian route with access from South Anne Street and Royal Hibernian Way. There will be external seating along Hibernian Way. The distinctive shop front will be framed in anodised aluminium in a brass and bronze colour with large glass shop windows adding to the vibrant streetscape. There are also plans to replace the existing clock on the mall with improved signage visible from Grafton Street.

Claire Solon, head of property in Friends First, said it was delighted to have delivered planning permission for the two new units which would form the first phase of a larger refurbishment and rebranding exercise.

“The centre has the benefit of a superb central location but has suffered from a lack of investment historically. We intend to significantly improve the centre with a carefully considered mix of retail and restaurant offerings which will enhance the shopping and dining experience in the area.”

Darren Peavoy of agents Bannon is to handle the lettings of the two new restaurants.