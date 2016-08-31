Roy Fox premises in Donnybrook for sale at over €400,000

The well-known Roy Fox gourmet food premises in the heart of Donnybrook village in Dublin 4 is on the market at over €400,000 through Vincent Finnegan Commercial.

Located in a pretty enclave just off Donnybrook Road, the shop has been trading for over 50 years in an area that has long been a destination for gourmet food lovers. It is beside Molloys fish shop and opposite Bective, Wesley and Belvedere rugby clubs, Bective and Donnybrook tennis clubs and Merrion Cricket Club.

The Roy Fox premises is a single retail unit with 57sq m (613sq ft) of retail space. It has been trading as a green grocer since 1933, earning a reputation as a specialist in fruit and gourmet food products.

It comes to the market with vacant possession and has a ratable value of €20,900 which gave a rates bill for 2016 of €5,350.

The shop was run for many years by Des Donnelly, an ebullient greengrocer who died in 2008.

Its colourful display of fresh produce bursting out of its premises was a much-loved sight in Donnybrook.

The property is zoned “Z4 District Centres” with the objective to “provide for and improve mixed-services facilities” in the current Draft Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022.