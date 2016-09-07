Rouse appointed to board of BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate, one of Ireland’s leading commercial real estate agencies, has appointed Kenneth Rouse to the board.

He will take up the position of executive director and head of investment and finance with responsibility for the capital markets business line in Ireland.

His new responsibilities will also include working with the BNP Paribas Real Estate International Investment Group in attracting international investors from the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) into Ireland and capitalising on the group’s presence in 88 countries with a network of close to 200,000 full-time employees.

Before joining BNP, Rouse worked with QED Equity and, prior to that, in AIB Corporate Banking.

A member of the Institute of Bankers in Ireland, he is an experienced property and finance professional with over 13 years’ experience working across investment and real estate sectors in Dublin and London.