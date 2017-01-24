Right for light industry at North Park

Industrial agent William Harvey & Co is seeking €590,000 for a modern light industrial warehouse and office building in the North Park beside the N2/M50 motorway interchange. The building has a gross external floor area of 582sq m (6,264sq ft) and fronts on to the entrance to North Park.

Meanwhile William Harvey is quoting a rent of €230,000 for a detached modern warehouse, cash and carry and office facility in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. It has a total floor area of 2,817sq m (30,321sq ft).