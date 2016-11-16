Revamped mock Georgian offices on Leeson Street for rent

Letting agent Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors is quoting a rent of €590 per sq m (€55 per sq ft) for mock Georgian offices undergoing a revamp at 86-88 Lower Leeson Street in Dublin 2.

This is the former headquarters of property fund Iput – it put the building on the market in 2007 at more than €15 million – and it was eventually bought by investors Mark O’Brien, Robert McCarthy and Johnny Lombard. In February 2015 the building was bought by Eric Kinsella, the founder of Esprit Investments Limited, for €11 million.

Letting agent Robert Corrigan says that, since the space was put on the letting market a few weeks ago, terms have been agreed to let the first floor. So it is likely that the remainder of the space will be offered on a floor-by-floor basis.

The extended Lower Leeson Street building will have 1,872sq m (20,150sq ft) with floor plates ranging from 287 to 402sq m (3,090-4,327sq ft). It is being built to a very high-spec to include extensive glazing offering views over Georgian Dublin to docklands. The spec includes two passenger lifts, raised access floors, suspended ceilings, showers, kitchenettes and disabled access.

Car parking spaces are also available to rent at €3,500 per space.

Esprit has been involved in a number of recent refurbishment projects at Mespil Court, Grand Canal House, and 12-14 Lower Mount Street which is now leased to the European Commission. Its most eye-catching scheme is the €30 million replacement over Waterways House overlooking Grand Canal Dock where high-spec office space is quoting €645 per sq m (€60 per sq ft) through joint agents Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors and Knight Frank.

Construction of the seven-storey scheme opposite the Bolands Quay scheme at the former Bolands Mills site is under way with John Sisk & Son due to complete the build in spring 2018.

This has been designed by award-winning Dublin Architects Smith and Kennedy and will be built to LEED gold-certificate standard. It will have 3,592sq m (38,600sq ft) with individual floor-plate sizes varying from 240sq m (2,580sq ft) to 593sq m (6,380sq ft). Waterways House will feature fully glazed panels overlooking Grand Canal Dock, and Krion external wall panels to maximise natural light into each floor.

Esprit has also acquired the landmark “Audi” building at 83 Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge, which will be refurbished in 2017.