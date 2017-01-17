Retail property leasing to be focus of major Dublin event

A one-day marketing event focusing on retail property leasing opportunities in the Republic and Northern Ireland returns to Dublin on February 28th when it will be be staged in the Printworks in Dublin Castle.

The London-based company Completely Retail Marketplace is again staging the event, bringing together landlords, letting agents and retailers to negotiate new trading opportunities.

Last year’s event attracted more than 450 people associated with the retail market, including 170 traders. Attendance is again restricted this year to landlords, agents and retailers as well as leisure operators involved in leasing retail properties.

A similar formula has worked well at two previous events in Dublin in the past as well as at the twice-yearly fairs in London, which usually attract more than 2,000 members of the retail industry. The promoters also stage a similar event in Amsterdam annually and are planning one for Stockholm next autumn to cater for the Nordic market.

‘Soapbox’

One of the features of the Dublin event will be “soapbox” presentations by representatives of new and emerging retail and leisure brands who will explain their current and future property requirements. Overseas retailers are also to be offered a tour of the main retail destinations in Dublin.

Sponsors for the Irish event will include Savills, CBRE, Multi, SuperValu and Centra. Cushman & Wakefield are global partners for Completely Retail Marketplace. The Irish Times is a media partner.

Exhibitors at the Dublin event will include Multi, Hammerson, Savills, CBRE, Musgrave, Cushman & Wakefield, Bannon, Lidl, Sigma, Lambert Smith Hampton, SCSI, Ibec Retail Ireland and Estates Gazette.