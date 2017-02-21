Retail property gathering at Dublin Castle

The third Completely Retail Marketplace Ireland at Dublin Castle next week looks like being one of the biggest retail property gatherings in Ireland.

Colliers International is the latest to take a stand at the event on February 28th which is sponsored by Savills, CBRE, Multi, Hines, Centra and SuperValu, and supported by the organisers’ global partners Cushman and Wakefield. The event is also endorsed by Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and Retail Ireland.

It is designed to provide a place for agents, landlords and retailers to talk about property opportunities. Nearly 100 retail and leisure brands will be at the event, including Marks & Spencer, Holland & Barrett, Top Shop, Smiggle, JD Sports and Five Guys.

GAA legend Henry Shefflin will appear at the Centra and SuperValu stand and former rugby player Gordon D’Arcy will answer questions at the post-event drinks reception.