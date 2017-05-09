Retail pharmacy investment in Terenure for €795,000
Bradley Pharmacy Group holds 25-year lease on two-story building of 2,927sq ft
Bradley’s Pharmacy: The building housing the chemist on a 25-year lease in Terenure, Dublin is for sale.
Savills is guiding €795,000 for a retail pharmacy investment at Fortfield Road in Terenure, Dublin 6W.
The two-storey building extends to 272sq m (2,927sq ft) and is leased to Bradley Pharmacy Group, which is on a 25-year lease from January 2015, with no break options. The current rent is €60,000.
The chemist forms part of the KCR neighbourhood centre; other traders include Londis KCR and Top Fuel service station.
Stephen McCarthy of Savills said the property would likely appeal to a private investor seeking an easily managed commercial investment in a superb location.