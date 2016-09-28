Retail or restaurant opportunity at busy city centre location on Dublin’s quays
High footfall potential at former Boots the chemists premises on Dublin’s quays
14-18 Aston Quay in Dublin
CBRE is to seek a tenant for part of the ground floor of the retail premises at 14-18 Aston Quay in Dublin.
The unit extends to 157sq m (1,686sq ft) and was rented for a period by Boots Chemist.
Adjoining traders include Supervalu, Soho Café and Crunch Fitness.
Niamh Sheehan of CBRE said the unit presented a strong trading opportunity for both retail and restaurant operators seeking a high footfall location in the city centre.