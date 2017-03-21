Retail/apartment building in Greystones for €750,000

Cushman & Wakefield is seeking offers of more than €750,000 for a modern two-storey mixed-use building with retail on the ground floor and two apartments overhead on Church Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The 120sq m (1,300sq ft) on the ground floor in Weston House is rented by the Kilkenny Group on a new 15-year lease at a rent of €45,000 per annum, moving up to €48,000 after four years. The tenant has a break option after year five.

Two apartments, one a one-bed, the other a two-bed, on the first floor bring the rent roll up to €65,400 per annum.

That figure is due to rise to €68,400 in year four. The initial yield of 8.35 per cent is due to rise to 8.73 per in year four.